Camden hits 5 3s, scores 25 to help Cal beat Stanford 78-66, snap 5-game skid in series

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — John Camden his season high with 25 points and set a new season high with 10 rebounds on Saturday night to help California overcome a 16-point deficit to beat Stanford 78-66 and snap a five-game skid in the series.

Camden made 8 of 13 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Justin Pippen scored 18 points and added six assists. Dai Dai Ames added 11, including nine in the second half, to go with six rebounds. Chris Bell had 10 and three blocks for Cal (15-5, 3-4 ACC).

Jeremy Dent-Smith led Stanford (14-6, 3-4) with 20 points and Ryan Agarwal had 12 points and nine rebounds. Ebuka Okorie, who went in scoring 22.1 per game (No. 8 nationally), had 14 points on 1-of-16 shooting, 0 of 9 from 3-point range, while making 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Cardinal scored 10 consecutive points to make it 60-all with 6:38 to play, but Bell answered 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer before Pippen hit two free throws and added a 3 to spark a 17-2 run that made it 77-62 with 55 seconds left.

The Bears lead the series, which dates to the 1911-12 season, 155-134.

Dent-Smith scored 11 points, which included three 3-pointers, in a 21-4 run that gave the Cardinal a 16-point lead with 7:08 left in the first half.

The Cardinal made nine of their first 21 field-goal attempts, but hit 9 of 45 from there and finished shooting 27% (18 of 66) overall.

Stanford announced Wednesday that Chisom Okpara, the team’s second-leading scorer (13.9 per game), will miss the rest of the season. The 6-foot-8 senior suffered a lower-body injury in a 70-55 loss Jan. 10 at No. 14 Virginia.

Up next

Cal: Plays Wednesday at Florida State.

Stanford: Visits Miami on Wednesday.

