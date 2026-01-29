Loyola Chicago plays VCU on 3-game road slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-17, 1-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-6, 6-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Ramblers play VCU.

The Rams have gone 10-2 at home. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Lazar Djokovic leads the Rams with 5.5 boards.

The Ramblers are 1-8 in conference play. Loyola Chicago gives up 77.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

VCU’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than VCU has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Rams and Ramblers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for the Rams. Djokovic is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Ramblers. Miles Rubin is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press