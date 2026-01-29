Green and No. 21 Saint Louis host Dayton

Dayton Flyers (14-7, 5-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (20-1, 8-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Saint Louis faces Dayton after Trey Green scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 79-76 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Billikens have gone 14-0 at home. Saint Louis averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flyers are 5-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis averages 90.9 points, 21.6 more per game than the 69.3 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Flyers match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 13.1 points and four assists for the Billikens. Kellen Thames is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press