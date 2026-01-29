Grand Canyon takes home win streak into matchup with Boise State

Boise State Broncos (13-8, 5-5 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-7, 6-3 MWC)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Boise State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes have gone 9-2 at home. Grand Canyon is ninth in the MWC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are 5-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks ninth in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Fielder averaging 2.0.

Grand Canyon is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

The Antelopes and Broncos face off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games.

Fielder is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press