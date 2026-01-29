Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Imariagbe leads Wright State against Milwaukee after 24-point performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wright State Raiders (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-13, 5-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Milwaukee after Michael Imariagbe scored 24 points in Wright State’s 88-80 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Milwaukee averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Solomon Callaghan is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.1 points. TJ Burch is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.