Nessah leads Cleveland State against Green Bay after 31-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (12-10, 7-4 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Green Bay after Dayan Nessah scored 31 points in Cleveland State’s 85-79 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix are 6-2 on their home court. Green Bay gives up 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 3-7 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Green Bay makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Cleveland State averages 79.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the 75.5 Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Vikings meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. Justin Allen is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Beard is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.8 points. Nessah is shooting 61.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press