Lewis and the Marist Red Foxes visit conference foe Canisius

Marist Red Foxes (13-7, 7-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Ndjonga and Canisius host Elijah Lewis and Marist in MAAC play Friday.

The Golden Griffins are 6-3 in home games. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.1.

The Red Foxes are 7-4 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 70.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 70.3 Canisius gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Ndjonga is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Daughtry is averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes. Lewis is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press