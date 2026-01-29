Gherezgher leads Northern Kentucky against Detroit Mercy

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-12, 5-6 Horizon League)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Detroit Mercy after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 88-80 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans have gone 4-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Norse are 6-5 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 6-6 record against opponents over .500.

Detroit Mercy scores 77.5 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.3 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Norse meet Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau is averaging 13.7 points for the Titans. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is averaging 17.9 points and two steals for the Norse. LJ Wells is averaging 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press