Atkinson throws for 5 TDs, runs for another score as Oregon State beats Montana 52-17

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, tying the Oregon State record for total touchdowns in a game, Oregon State beat Montana 52-17 on Saturday night.

Atkinson was 22-of-30 passing for 333 yards and capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run that made it 35-3 with 7 seconds left in the first half. Atkinson has 1,122 yards passing this season, the first OSU quarterback to throw for at least 1,000 yards in the first three games of the season since Sean Mannion in 2013.

Jesse Legree had four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. The freshman is the first Beaver since Brandin Cooks in 2013 with three consecutive 100-yard games.

Aeryn Hampton added six receptions for 94 yards and a TD for Oregon State (1-2).

Keali’i Ah Yat was 27-of-40 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns for Montana (3-1), a member of the Football Championship Subdivision’s Big Sky Conference. Brooks Davis had 11 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Eli Gillman had 81 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Atkinson’s final touchdown was a 27-yard pass to Aaron Butler that made it 42-2 just 49 seconds into the second half.

Montana captain Peyton Wing was ejected for targeting following a hit on Atkinson early in the second quarter.

Up next

Montana: Visits Returns to Big Sky Conference play at UC Davis next Saturday.

Oregon State: Plays next Saturday at UTEP.

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