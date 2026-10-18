Big Ten matchup features No. 16 USC taking on Wisconsin

No. 16 USC (6-1) at Wisconsin (4-2), Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: USC by 2.5. Against the spread: USC 2-5, Wisconsin 3-3.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 462.4 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 310.1 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (27th)

USC Defense

Overall: 350 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 239 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (80th)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 351.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 152.2 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (80th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 286.7 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 171.2 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 115.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (24th)

Wisconsin ranks 71st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.6% of the time. USC ranks 14th on offense, converting on 51.2% of third downs.

USC is 76th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.6% of trips. Wisconsin’s red zone offense ranks 14th, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Wisconsin is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:41, compared to USC’s 21st-ranked average of 32:50.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,045 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 595 yards on 114 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 400 yards on 27 catches, 4 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Colton Joseph, 1,198 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 333 yards on 69 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tyrell Henry, 343 yards on 27 catches, 1 TD

Last game

USC won 31-23 over Penn State on Oct. 10. Maiava threw for 301 yards on 21-of-33 attempts (63.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Miller carried the ball 19 times for 102 yards and scored one touchdown. Trent Mosley put up 111 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Wisconsin fell 17-7 to UCLA on Oct. 17. Joseph threw for 66 yards on 6-of-16 attempts (37.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 71 yards and one rushing touchdown. Abu Sama III carried the ball six times for 34 yards. Jaylon Domingeaux had two receptions for 26 yards.

Next game

USC hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 31. Wisconsin plays at No. 15 Iowa on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press