Fresno State wins Pac-12 debut, beats Washington State 26-6

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Wide receiver Josiah Freeman scored on a reverse and Fresno State beat Washington State 23-6 on Saturday night in the inaugural game for both teams in the new-look Pac-12 Conference.

Washington State (1-4), off to its worst start since the 2010 season, had a season-low 30 yards rushing and finished with 182 total yards. The Cougars, went into the game 130th out of 138 teams in the Bowl Subdivision in third-down conversions at 28.9% (13 of 45) this season, were 3 of 14 (21.4%) on third down against the Bulldogs.

Fresno State (4-1) has won four in a row since a 39-0 loss at then-No. 14 USC in the season opener.

Freeman, who finished with seven receptions for 61 yards, took a pitch from Jayden Mandal and outraced the defense to the right corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown that gave Fresno State a 13-6 lead with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

Julius Gillick had an 8-yard rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs. Mandal finished 24-of-33 passing for 245 yards.

Manaki Watanabe made field goals from 27, 22, 31 and 33 yards, the last of which capped the scoring with 3:15 left. His 33-yard attempt midway through the third quarter was blocked by Damarjhe Lewis.

Caden Pinnick was 21-of-34 passing for 152 yards with an interception for Washington State.

Fresno State running back Rayshon Luke left the game in the first quarter and did not return (concussion protocol).

Up next

Washington State: Plays Friday at Utah State.

Fresno State: Hosts No. 22 Boise State next Saturday.

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