Washington State visits Oregon State in Pac-12 matchup

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Washington State (1-5) at Oregon State (4-2), Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oregon State by 17.5. Against the spread: Oregon State 6-0, Washington State 4-2.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 522.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 391.2 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 131.2 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 41.8 points per game (10th)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 326.3 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 190.5 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 135.8 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (57th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 283.2 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 158.7 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 124.5 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (123rd)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 354.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 204.5 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 150.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (73rd)

Washington State ranks 133rd in third down percentage, converting 26.9% of the time. Oregon State ranks 78th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 38.0%.

Washington State is 130th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Oregon State’s 26th-ranked +4 margin.

Washington State is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Oregon State’s red zone defense ranks 8th at 68.2%.

Washington State is 105th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:23, compared to Oregon State’s 33rd-ranked average of 31:56.

Team leaders

Oregon State

Passing: Braden Atkinson, 2,257 yards, 21 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: A.J. Newberry, 326 yards on 54 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jesse Legree, 932 yards on 38 catches, 12 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Caden Pinnick, 952 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 251 yards on 48 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Darrius Clemons, 218 yards on 20 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Oregon State defeated San Diego State 66-14 on Oct. 10. Atkinson led Oregon State with 409 yards on 29-of-38 passing (76.3%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Newberry carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards. Legree had 10 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington State lost 17-16 to Utah State on Oct. 9. Pinnick passed for 156 yards on 23-of-36 attempts (63.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Leo Pulalasi had 60 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Trey Leckner recorded 34 yards on four catches.

Next game

Oregon State plays at Fresno State on Oct. 31. Washington State hosts No. 23 Boise State on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press