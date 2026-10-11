Sun Belt matchup features Louisiana Tech taking on UL Monroe

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UL Monroe (0-5), Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Louisiana Tech by 14.5. Against the spread: Louisiana Tech 4-1, UL Monroe 1-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 403.6 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 251.8 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 151.8 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 35.2 points per game (38th)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 379 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 213.4 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 165.6 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (116th)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 365.4 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 233.4 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 132 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (97th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 511.8 yards per game (138th in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 243.6 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 44.6 points per game (138th)

UL Monroe ranks 136th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 52.1% of the time. Louisiana Tech ranks 50th on offense, converting on 43.8% of third downs.

UL Monroe is 103rd in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 26th-ranked +4 margin.

Louisiana Tech ranks 85th in the FBS averaging 60.6 penalty yards per game, compared to UL Monroe’s 8th-ranked 35.4 per-game average.

Louisiana Tech ranks 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 679 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Andrew Burnette, 207 yards on 43 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jalen Mickens, 434 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 855 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Austin Carlisle, 219 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Marcellus Jackson, 234 yards on 26 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Louisiana Tech won 32-31 over Louisiana on Oct. 10. Baker led Louisiana Tech with 319 yards on 32-of-42 passing (76.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards and one rushing touchdown. Burnette had 85 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding three receptions for seven yards. Eli Finley had nine receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

UL Monroe lost 52-35 to South Alabama on Oct. 3. Armenta threw for 362 yards on 26-of-41 attempts (63.4%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Zachary Palmer-Smith carried the ball eight times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown. Jackson recorded 93 yards on five catches.

Next game

Louisiana Tech hosts Old Dominion on Oct. 24. UL Monroe plays at Troy on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press