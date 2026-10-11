Temple and Charlotte meet in AAC action

Add us as a preferred source

Charlotte (0-6) at Temple (2-4), Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Temple by 23.5. Against the spread: Temple 4-2, Charlotte 2-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 374.5 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 172.7 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 201.8 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (94th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 397.2 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 231.7 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (96th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 287.8 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 186.3 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 101.5 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (131st)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 466.8 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 282.8 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 184.0 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 42.2 points per game (137th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Temple ranks 133rd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 48.7% of third downs. Charlotte ranks 115th, conceding on 44.3% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 138th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin.

Temple is 6th in the FBS averaging 32.7 penalty yards per game.

Charlotte is 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.4% of trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 24th, scoring on 93.3% of red zone opportunities.

Charlotte ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:04.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Ajani Sheppard, 891 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Keveun Mason, 449 yards on 81 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Colin Chase, 234 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Cole Gonzales, 802 yards, 3 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Khamani Alexander, 216 yards on 46 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 356 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Temple lost 34-20 to UConn on Oct. 10. Sheppard led Temple with 260 yards on 19-of-25 passing (76.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards. Mason had 88 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Jojo Bermudez put up 96 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Charlotte lost 50-10 to North Texas on Oct. 10. Conner Harrell passed for 218 yards on 15-of-22 attempts (68.2%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Henry Rutledge had 38 rushing yards on 12 carries. Barnes put up 94 yards on nine catches.

Next game

Temple plays at East Carolina on Oct. 31. Charlotte hosts Tulane on Oct. 30.

By The Associated Press