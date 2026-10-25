ACC matchup features NC State squaring off against Cal

Cal (3-5) at NC State (3-4), Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: NC State by 8.5. Against the spread: NC State 2-5, Cal 2-6.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 419.9 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 257.6 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 162.3 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (46th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 380.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 240.7 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 139.3 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (105th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 369.3 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 285.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 84.0 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (101st)

Cal Defense

Overall: 400.6 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 209.9 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 190.8 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (119th)

Cal is 98th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.7% of the time. NC State ranks 11th on offense, converting on 52.0% of third downs.

Cal ranks 136th in the FBS averaging 84.6 penalty yards per game, compared to NC State’s 37th-ranked 48.6 per-game average.

NC State ranks 21st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:28.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: C.J. Bailey, 1,763 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jayden Scott, 358 yards on 62 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Keenan Jackson, 456 yards on 30 catches, 6 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,555 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 336 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 498 yards on 54 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

NC State lost 31-28 to Stanford on Oct. 23. Bailey threw for 256 yards on 17-of-30 attempts (56.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 59 yards. Davion Gause had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding five receptions for 51 yards. Deandre Desinor had three receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Cal fell 59-20 to SMU on Oct. 24. Sagapolutele threw for 265 yards on 27-of-37 attempts (73.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ashten Emory had 27 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Hendricks put up 83 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

NC State hosts Duke on Nov. 7. Cal plays at Virginia on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press