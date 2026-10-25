San Diego State and Washington State meet in Pac-12 action

Add us as a preferred source

Washington State (1-7) at San Diego State (3-5), Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: San Diego State by 2.5. Against the spread: San Diego State 2-6, Washington State 5-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 326.9 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 176.0 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 150.9 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (86th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 461.5 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 283.6 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 177.9 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 36.1 points per game (133rd)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 300.3 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 179.3 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 121.0 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (130th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 386.1 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 215.4 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 170.8 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (100th)

Both teams struggle on third down. San Diego State is 118th in the FBS, converting 33.3% of the time. Washington State ranks 131st, converting on 30.4% of third downs.

Washington State ranks 131st in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

Washington State ranks 88th in the FBS averaging 61.1 penalty yards per game, compared to San Diego State’s 20th-ranked 43.3 per-game average.

San Diego State ranks 121st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.9% of trips. Washington State’s red zone defense ranks 96th at 87.1%.

San Diego State ranks 138th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:07.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 896 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 526 yards on 91 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jaylon Hawkins, 322 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Caden Pinnick, 952 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 275 yards on 59 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Branden Ganashamoorthy, 401 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

San Diego State was defeated by Colorado State 56-49 on Oct. 24. Stone Saunders passed for 369 yards on 23-of-33 attempts (69.7%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lucky Sutton carried the ball 22 times for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns. Hawkins put up 164 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Washington State was beaten by Boise State 31-10 on Oct. 24. Owen Eshelman led Washington State with 191 yards on 21-of-40 passing (52.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 23 times for 33 yards. Leo Pulalasi had 12 rushing yards on five carries. Ganashamoorthy had four receptions for 58 yards.

Next game

San Diego State hosts Utah State on Nov. 14. Washington State hosts Colorado State on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press