No. 7 UCLA hosts Nevada in Week 9

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Nevada (3-4) at No. 7 UCLA (7-0), Oct. 31 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UCLA by 21.5. Against the spread: UCLA 6-0-1, Nevada 4-2-1.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 445.4 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 212.4 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 233.0 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (36th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 272.9 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 182.4 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 90.4 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (11th)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 358.9 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 177.3 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 181.6 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (88th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 320.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 153.0 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 167.3 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (53rd)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. UCLA ranks 3rd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 25.0% of the time. Nevada ranks 9th, allowing a 29.2% third down conversion rate.

Nevada is 135th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to UCLA’s 4th-ranked +11 margin.

UCLA is 131st in the FBS averaging 79.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 80th-ranked 59.1 per-game average.

Nevada ranks 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Nevada ranks 110th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:33, compared to UCLA’s 5th-ranked average of 34:18.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 982 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 627 yards on 99 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 383 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 654 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Kelley, 582 yards on 111 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Gary Givens III, 305 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCLA won 28-10 over Michigan State on Oct. 24. Ty Dieffenbach threw for 198 yards on 18-of-31 attempts (58.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Anthony Woods had 112 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Brian Rowe Jr. had three receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Nevada won 28-13 over San Jose State on Oct. 24. Luke Duncan led Nevada with 178 yards on 18-of-29 passing (62.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Kelley carried the ball 24 times for 82 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Marshaun Brown had five receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UCLA plays at Minnesota on Nov. 7. Nevada hosts New Mexico on Nov. 6.

By The Associated Press