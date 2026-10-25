Sacramento State hosts Kent State in MAC matchup

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Kent State (3-5) at Sacramento State (1-7), Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Kent State by 10.5. Against the spread: Kent State 4-4, Sacramento State 2-6.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Kent State Offense

Overall: 286.0 yards per game (137th in FBS)

Passing: 186.0 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 100.0 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 14.9 points per game (137th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 370.9 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 228.8 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 142.1 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (115th)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 298.1 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 197.3 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 100.9 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (134th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 194.5 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 177.0 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (126th)

Sacramento State ranks 124th in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time. Kent State ranks 71st on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 37.9%.

Sacramento State ranks 135th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin.

Sacramento State ranks 128th in the FBS with 76.0 penalty yards per game.

Sacramento State ranks 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips. Kent State’s red zone defense ranks 62nd at 82.8%.

Team leaders

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 1,439 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon White, 235 yards on 68 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Wayne Harris, 540 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 1,257 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 303 yards on 58 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 492 yards on 39 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Kent State beat Akron 35-20 on Oct. 24. DeShields led Kent State with 294 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. White had 44 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for 67 yards. Harris had nine receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Sacramento State was beaten by Ball State 34-17 on Oct. 24. Sharman threw for 187 yards on 17-of-27 attempts (63.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ene had 57 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for 14 yards. Jace Wilson recorded 89 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Kent State plays at Bowling Green on Nov. 10. Sacramento State hosts Toledo on Nov. 4.

By The Associated Press