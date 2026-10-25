Fresno State hosts Oregon State in Pac-12 matchup

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Oregon State (5-2) at Fresno State (4-3), Oct. 31 at 11 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oregon State by 6.5. Against the spread: Oregon State 6-1, Fresno State 5-2.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 527.0 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 384.9 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 142.1 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 42.7 points per game (4th)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 345.3 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 204.9 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (61st)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 352.6 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 212.1 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (78th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 384.3 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 213.6 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 170.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (40th)

Oregon State ranks 20th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.7% of the time.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Oregon State is 20th in the FBS at +5, and Fresno State ranks 7th at +8.

Oregon State is 88th in the FBS averaging 61.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Fresno State’s 3rd-ranked 31.0 per-game average.

Fresno State is 100th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.5% of trips. Oregon State’s red zone defense ranks 14th at 73.1%.

Team leaders

Oregon State

Passing: Braden Atkinson, 2,604 yards, 24 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: A.J. Newberry, 431 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jesse Legree, 1,040 yards on 46 catches, 14 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 1,393 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 333 yards on 52 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 424 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oregon State won 48-30 over Washington State on Oct. 17. Atkinson threw for 347 yards on 23-of-38 attempts (60.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Newberry had 105 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding five receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. Legree put up 108 yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Fresno State fell 26-23 to San Diego State on Oct. 17. Mandal threw for 141 yards on 13-of-25 attempts (52.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Bryson Donelson carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown. Freeman had three receptions for 49 yards.

Next game

Oregon State hosts Texas State on Nov. 7. Fresno State plays at Utah State on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press