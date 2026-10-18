AAC matchup features Florida Atlantic against Rice

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Rice (1-6) at Florida Atlantic (4-2), Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Florida Atlantic by 10.5. Against the spread: Florida Atlantic 4-2, Rice 3-4.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 422.3 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 307.3 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 115 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 35 points per game (37th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 416.5 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 198.3 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 218.2 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (118th)

Rice Offense

Overall: 318.6 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 79.7 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 238.9 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (131st)

Rice Defense

Overall: 371.3 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 188.7 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 182.6 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (112th)

Rice ranks 108th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.6% of the time. Florida Atlantic ranks 9th on offense, converting on 53.1% of third downs.

Rice is 126th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Florida Atlantic’s 47th-ranked +2 margin.

Florida Atlantic is 83rd in the FBS averaging 59.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Rice’s 26th-ranked 45.3 per-game average.

Florida Atlantic is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.6% of trips. Rice’s red zone defense ranks 29th at 75.9%.

Florida Atlantic is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:28, compared to Rice’s 74th-ranked average of 29:51.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 1,743 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Ethan Ervin, 361 yards on 81 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kelby Valsin, 601 yards on 47 catches, 6 TDs

Rice

Passing: Jacurri Brown, 478 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 48.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 668 yards on 118 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Clark, 223 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic fell 56-24 to Army on Oct. 17. Veltkamp threw for 318 yards on 33-of-48 attempts (68.8%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Ervin had 46 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Easton Messer had 14 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Rice lost 38-17 to Tulsa on Oct. 17. Brown threw for 47 yards on 2-of-6 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tyvonn Byars had 53 rushing yards on 15 carries. Clark had three receptions for 52 yards.

Next game

Florida Atlantic plays at North Texas on Oct. 29. Rice plays at North Texas on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press