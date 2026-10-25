Baker throws, runs for TDs, Louisiana Tech posts 2nd straight shutout, 26-0 over Old Dominion

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker threw for one touchdown and rushed for another while the Louisiana Tech defense held Old Dominion to minus-12 yards rushing in a 26-0 win on Saturday.

With its 24-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) posted consecutive shutouts to extend its winning streak to four. The Monarchs (2-6, 1-4) were blanked for the first time since a 12-0 loss to Marshall in 2022.

Linebacker Zheric Hill led the Bulldogs defense with 10 total tackles, four solo.

Baker was 28 of 34 for 303 yards passing. He opened the scoring with a 4-yard rushing touchdown and his 2-yard toss to Eli Finley made it 23-0 in the third quarter. Finley made 10 catches for 128 yards and Jalen Mickens had 110 on eight receptions. Trey Kukuk rushed for a 5-yard TD.

Third-string quarterback Jaxon Potter, a Washington State transfer, was sacked six times for a total of 37 yards in his Old Dominion starting debut. He was 18 of 34 for 154 yards passing with an interception.

Up next

Old Dominion: Home against Marshall next Saturday.

Louisiana Tech: At South Alabama next Saturday.

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