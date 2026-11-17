COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, Jimmie Williams had 11 of his 13 before halftime, and Ohio State beat Prairie View A&M 86-59 on Monday.

Ohio State’s lead was 34-29 at halftime after shooting 32% from the field. Five of Ohio State’s nine field goals in the first half came from distance, while Prairie View shot 13 of 30 overall.

Pippen opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and Ohio State then scored 11 straight points to extend the lead to 48-32 with 14:44 left. Prairie View made only one of its first seven shots after halftime, falling behind by double digits for good.

Anthony Thompson and Amare Bynum each scored 12 for Ohio State (3-2), which was coming off an 84-68 loss on Friday at then-No. 4 UConn. John Mobley Jr. added 10 points. Thompson scored all of his points in the second half, making all four of his field goals, including two 3-pointers.

Michael Eley scored 22 points for Prairie View A&M (2-4), which opened the year with a pair of home victories over non-DI programs before losing four consecutive games on the road.

It was the first meeting between the two programs. Ohio State improved to 12-0 against teams currently in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Up next

Prairie View: Plays at Marshall on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Continues a season-long four-game homestand against UMBC on Thursday.

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