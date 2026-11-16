Add us as a preferred source

San Diego State (5-5) at No. 15 Boise State (9-1), Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Boise State by 16.5. Against the spread: Boise State 5-5, San Diego State 4-6.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 478.3 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 250.0 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 228.3 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 39.7 points per game (6th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 390.1 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 278.8 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 111.3 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (94th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 333.1 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 171.2 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 161.9 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (80th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 425.9 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 270.7 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 155.2 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (124th)

San Diego State is 97th in third down percentage, converting 36.4% of the time. Boise State ranks 33rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.6%.

San Diego State is 95th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Boise State’s 43rd-ranked +3 margin.

San Diego State is 137th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:00, compared to Boise State’s 2nd-ranked average of 35:11.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 2,052 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 1,291 yards on 198 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Rasean Jones, 891 yards on 54 catches, 8 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 896 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 726 yards on 127 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jaylon Hawkins, 420 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Boise State defeated Oregon State 46-41 on Nov. 14. Madsen led Boise State with 371 yards on 23-of-32 passing (71.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Sire Gaines had 73 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Jones put up 230 yards on 11 catches with three touchdowns.

San Diego State won 30-13 over Utah State on Nov. 14. Stone Saunders passed for 180 yards on 16-of-34 attempts (47.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Kinnard had 113 rushing yards on 19 carries. Nathan Acevedo had eight receptions for 92 yards.

By The Associated Press