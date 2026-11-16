UNLV (6-4) at San Jose State (5-6), Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: UNLV by 7. Against the spread: UNLV 5-5, San Jose State 5-6.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 369.8 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 201.4 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 168.4 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (87th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 395.3 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 188.1 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 207.2 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (71st)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 334.1 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 221 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 113.1 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (125th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 385.6 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 206 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 179.6 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (49th)

San Jose State is 135th in third down percentage, converting 29.3% of the time. UNLV ranks 76th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 38.6%.

UNLV ranks 84th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to San Jose State’s 26th-ranked +5 margin.

UNLV is 89th in the FBS averaging 59.4 penalty yards per game, compared to San Jose State’s 27th-ranked 45.7 per-game average.

UNLV is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.3% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 21st at 75%.

San Jose State is 138th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:59.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,939 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 774 yards on 155 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Kayden McGee, 539 yards on 24 catches, 7 TDs

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,948 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 700 yards on 167 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carson Clark, 746 yards on 67 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UNLV beat New Mexico 21-17 on Nov. 14. Arnold led UNLV with 201 yards on 12-of-26 passing (46.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown. Thomas had 21 rushing yards on 11 carries. McGee put up 64 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

San Jose State lost 24-3 to Air Force on Nov. 14. Weaver led San Jose State with 138 yards on 11-of-24 passing (45.8%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Viliami Teu had 32 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for -4 yards. Clark had six receptions for 57 yards.

Next game

UNLV hosts Nevada on Nov. 28. San Jose State hosts North Dakota State on Nov. 27.

By The Associated Press