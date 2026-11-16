No. 4 UCLA (10-0) at Michigan (5-5), Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: UCLA by 3.5. Against the spread: UCLA 8-1-1, Michigan 3-7.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 424.8 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.1 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 202.7 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (34th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 262.2 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 176.9 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 85.3 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 14.1 points per game (6th)

Michigan Offense

Overall: 300.9 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 163.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 137.3 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (131st)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 276.5 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 173.4 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 103.1 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (15th)

Michigan is 59th in third down percentage, converting 40.8% of the time. UCLA ranks 4th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28.8%.

Michigan is 135th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to UCLA’s 2nd-ranked +16 margin.

UCLA is 122nd in the FBS with 70.7 penalty yards per game.

UCLA ranks 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.3% of trips. Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 107th at 88.9%.

Michigan ranks 85th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:33, compared to UCLA’s 12th-ranked average of 32:37.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Ty Dieffenbach, 1,218 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 845 yards on 146 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 525 yards on 41 catches, 3 TDs

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 950 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Savion Hiter, 438 yards on 106 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: J.J. Buchanan, 646 yards on 40 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UCLA won 22-14 over Illinois on Nov. 13. Dieffenbach led UCLA with 232 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 28 yards. Knight carried the ball 18 times for 56 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Aidan Mizell put up 176 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Michigan was beaten by Oregon 31-7 on Nov. 14. Tommy Carr led Michigan with 45 yards on 4-of-12 passing (33.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 43 yards. Hiter had 107 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Andrew Marsh recorded 46 yards on four catches.

Next game

UCLA hosts No. 18 USC on Nov. 28. Michigan plays at No. 16 Ohio State on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press