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Colorado State (3-7) at Fresno State (5-5), Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Fresno State by 19.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 7-3, Colorado State 4-6.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 344.8 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 124.9 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (71st)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 395.7 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 233.8 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 161.9 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (49th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 427.1 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 268.6 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 158.5 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (30th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 555.4 yards per game (138th in FBS)

Passing: 257.8 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 297.6 yards per game (138th)

Scoring: 47.6 points per game (138th)

Colorado State ranks 138th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 57.1% of the time. Fresno State ranks 78th on offense, converting on 39% of third downs.

Fresno State is 11th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Fresno State leads the FBS averaging 30.1 penalty yards per game, and Colorado State ranks 18th with a 42.4-yard average.

Fresno State is 15th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 74.2% of red zone trips.

Colorado State is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:34.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 2,107 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 446 yards on 97 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 695 yards on 51 catches, 4 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Hauss Hejny, 1,590 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Durell Robinson, 474 yards on 113 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Reginald Vick Jr., 510 yards on 34 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Fresno State fell to Texas State 37-35 on Nov. 14. Mandal passed for 250 yards on 20-of-34 attempts (58.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. Donelson carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Freeman had six receptions for 69 yards.

Colorado State lost 73-7 to Washington State on Nov. 14. Hejny led Colorado State with 199 yards on 14-of-24 passing (58.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 25 yards. Robinson had 25 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for 35 yards. Tommy Maher had four receptions for 76 yards.

By The Associated Press