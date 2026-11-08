Top-25 Big Ten matchup features Indiana hosting USC

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No. 15 USC (7-2) at No. 6 Indiana (8-1), Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Indiana by 7.5. Against the spread: Indiana 1-8, USC 3-6.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 419.6 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 233.3 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 186.2 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (39th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 259.2 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 183.7 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 75.6 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 12.4 points per game (4th)

USC Offense

Overall: 424.0 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 294.6 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 129.4 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (39th)

USC Defense

Overall: 346.0 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 221.2 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 124.8 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (66th)

Indiana ranks 21st in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.6% of third downs.

USC ranks 60th in the FBS averaging 53.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Indiana’s 7th-ranked 34.8 per-game average.

USC is 95th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.8% of trips. Indiana’s red zone defense ranks 17th at 75.0%.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Josh Hoover, 1,860 yards, 19 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 745 yards on 113 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Charlie Becker, 875 yards on 50 catches, 9 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,525 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 681 yards on 138 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Trent Mosley, 512 yards on 32 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Indiana won 23-16 over Minnesota on Oct. 31. Grant Wilson led Indiana with 156 yards on 9-of-17 passing (52.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 26 yards. Lee Beebe had 84 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for three yards. Becker recorded 149 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

USC won 30-18 over Ohio State on Oct. 31. Maiava led USC with 222 yards on 15-of-22 passing (68.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Miller carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for eight yards. Mosley had five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Indiana plays at Washington on Nov. 21. USC hosts Maryland on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press