MWC matchup features Air Force taking on San Jose State

San Jose State (5-5) at Air Force (7-2), Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Air Force by 11.5. Against the spread: Air Force 6-3, San Jose State 5-5.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Air Force Offense

Overall: 393.9 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 61.9 yards per game (138th)

Rushing: 332.0 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (67th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 295.9 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 160.9 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (42nd)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 345.1 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 228.2 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 116.9 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (115th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 379.0 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.6 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 152.4 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (47th)

San Jose State is 132nd in third down percentage, converting 30.4% of the time. Air Force ranks 45th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 35.7%.

Air Force ranks 11th in the FBS averaging 40.4 penalty yards per game.

Air Force is 92nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.1% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 75.8%.

San Jose State ranks 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:32, compared to Air Force’s 1st-ranked average of 36:28.

Team leaders

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 296 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Medders, 549 yards on 86 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Simon Kibbee, 166 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,810 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 682 yards on 163 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carson Clark, 689 yards on 61 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Air Force beat Army 24-21 on Nov. 7. Medders led Air Force with 84 yards on 6-of-8 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kemper Hodges had 119 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Mason Hayes put up 40 yards on two catches.

San Jose State defeated Northern Illinois 30-19 on Nov. 7. Daniel Rolovich led San Jose State with 231 yards on 16-of-27 passing (59.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Viliami Teu had 42 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Dominique McKenzie had two receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Air Force hosts UTEP on Nov. 20. San Jose State hosts UNLV on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press