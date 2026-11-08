Virginia and Cal meet in ACC action

Cal (3-6) at Virginia (4-5), Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Virginia by 12.5. Against the spread: Virginia 3-6, Cal 2-7.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 358.1 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 212.7 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 145.4 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (88th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 350.1 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 189.1 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (55th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 358.1 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 275.3 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 82.8 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (109th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 392.4 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 207.9 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 184.6 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (119th)

Virginia is 134th in third down percentage, converting 30.0% of the time. Cal ranks 106th on defense, holding its opponents to 41.5%.

Cal ranks 138th in the FBS averaging 84.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 31st-ranked 46.3 per-game average.

Virginia is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.7% of trips. Cal’s red zone defense ranks 50th at 81.8%.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,587 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 513 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dashawn Martin, 372 yards on 26 catches, 6 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,751 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 363 yards on 82 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 565 yards on 61 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Virginia fell 51-7 to Wake Forest on Oct. 31. Pribula led Virginia with 212 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. Solomon Beebe had nine rushing yards on three carries, adding four receptions for 22 yards. Martin put up 119 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Cal fell to NC State 31-10 on Oct. 31. Sagapolutele led Cal with 196 yards on 29-of-45 passing (64.4%) for one touchdown and one interception. Anthony League had 29 rushing yards on three carries, adding five receptions for 28 yards. Hendricks had seven receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia hosts North Carolina on Nov. 21. Cal hosts Stanford on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press