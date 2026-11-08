Central Michigan hosts Sacramento State in MAC action

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Sacramento State (2-8) at Central Michigan (4-5), Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Central Michigan by 15.5. Against the spread: Central Michigan 5-4, Sacramento State 4-6.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 305.6 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 129.0 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 176.6 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (123rd)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 338.6 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 171.6 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 167.0 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (62nd)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 288.7 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 191.1 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 97.6 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (133rd)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 356.4 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 182.5 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 173.9 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (108th)

Sacramento State ranks 126th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time.

Sacramento State is 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Central Michigan’s 41st-ranked +3 margin.

Sacramento State is 128th in the FBS averaging 73.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Central Michigan’s 69th-ranked 55.6 per-game average.

Team leaders

Central Michigan

Passing: Jadyn Glasser, 638 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 618 yards on 128 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Langston Lewis, 379 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 1,487 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 411 yards on 89 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 538 yards on 46 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 35-7 on Nov. 4. Glasser passed for 175 yards on 14-of-19 attempts (73.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Nicholas Woodford had 123 rushing yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns, adding one reception for 18 yards. Nasir Williams had three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Sacramento State fell 20-17 to Toledo on Nov. 4. Sharman led Sacramento State with 113 yards on 8-of-15 passing (53.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Daniel Swinney carried the ball four times for 24 yards. Raiden Brown recorded 108 yards on five catches.

Next game

Central Michigan plays at Buffalo on Nov. 18. Sacramento State plays at Hawaii on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press