Utah State and San Diego State meet in Pac-12 play

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Utah State (4-5) at San Diego State (4-5), Nov. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Utah State by 2.5. Against the spread: Utah State 6-3, San Diego State 3-6.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 319.8 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 187.2 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 132.6 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 16.9 points per game (134th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 327.7 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 214.2 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 113.4 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (38th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 324.6 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 168.0 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 156.6 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (80th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 451.0 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 285.3 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 165.7 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (129th)

San Diego State ranks 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.9% of the time. Utah State ranks 82nd on offense, converting on 39.0% of third downs.

Utah State is 98th in the FBS averaging 62.4 penalty yards per game, compared to San Diego State’s 14th-ranked 41.1 per-game average.

Utah State ranks 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.8% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 56th at 82.1%.

San Diego State ranks 138th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:19.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Grady Brosterhous, 1,120 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Javen Jacobs, 527 yards on 106 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eli Wood, 479 yards on 37 catches, 5 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 896 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 613 yards on 108 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jaylon Hawkins, 357 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Utah State won 17-10 over Fresno State on Nov. 7. McCae Hillstead led Utah State with 117 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sesi Vailahi had 39 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Anthony Garcia had two receptions for 39 yards.

San Diego State won 26-20 over Washington State on Oct. 31. Stone Saunders passed for 102 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Lucky Sutton carried the ball 18 times for 115 yards. Bert Emanuel Jr. had three receptions for 47 yards.

Next game

Utah State plays at Oregon State on Nov. 21. San Diego State plays at No. 17 Boise State on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press