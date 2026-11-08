Virginia Tech and Stanford meet in ACC play

Stanford (4-5) at Virginia Tech (6-3), Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Virginia Tech by 16.5. Against the spread: Virginia Tech 5-4, Stanford 3-6.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 423.3 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 285.1 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 138.2 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 34.2 points per game (27th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 340.0 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 232.7 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (64th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 358.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 249.9 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 108.8 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (118th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 454.4 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 254.8 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 199.7 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (136th)

Stanford is 131st in third down percentage, converting 31.2% of the time. Virginia Tech ranks 39th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

Virginia Tech ranks 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Stanford is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. Virginia Tech’s red zone offense ranks 60th, scoring on 86.5% of red zone opportunities.

Stanford ranks 103rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:47, compared to Virginia Tech’s 28th-ranked average of 31:50.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Ethan Grunkemeyer, 2,431 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 71.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffrey Overton Jr., 762 yards on 126 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Sean Brown, 722 yards on 60 catches, 4 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 2,203 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 751 yards on 156 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 449 yards on 33 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Virginia Tech was defeated by SMU 51-28 on Nov. 6. Grunkemeyer led Virginia Tech with 291 yards on 28-of-38 passing (73.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. Overton carried the ball 13 times for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 33 yards. Luke Reynolds had six receptions for 67 yards.

Stanford fell 52-24 to Louisville on Oct. 31. Warren passed for 270 yards on 23-of-37 attempts (62.2%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Ford had 72 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding six receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown. Nico Brown put up 109 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia Tech plays at No. 5 Miami (FL) on Nov. 21. Stanford plays at Cal on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press