Illinois visits No. 4 UCLA in Big Ten matchup

Illinois (6-3) at No. 4 UCLA (9-0), Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: UCLA by 8.5. Against the spread: UCLA 8-0-1, Illinois 5-4.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 431.9 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 213.2 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 33.6 points per game (31st)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 264.7 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 177.0 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 87.7 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 14.1 points per game (8th)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 392.2 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 236.9 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 155.3 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (68th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 376.8 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 245.6 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 131.2 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (54th)

Illinois ranks 110th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.0% of the time. UCLA ranks 28th on offense, converting on 45.6% of third downs.

Illinois ranks 65th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to UCLA’s 3rd-ranked +14 margin.

UCLA is 122nd in the FBS averaging 71.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Illinois’ 8th-ranked 37.2 per-game average.

UCLA ranks 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.0% of trips. Illinois’ red zone defense ranks 137th at 96.7%.

Illinois is 101st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:51, compared to UCLA’s 10th-ranked average of 32:57.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Ty Dieffenbach, 986 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 789 yards on 128 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 469 yards on 37 catches, 2 TDs

Illinois

Passing: Katin Houser, 1,955 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Aidan Laughery, 615 yards on 100 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Collin Dixon, 910 yards on 68 catches, 12 TDs

Last game

UCLA defeated Minnesota 34-20 on Nov. 7. Dieffenbach led UCLA with 303 yards on 8-of-16 passing (50.0%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 27 yards. Knight carried the ball 18 times for 109 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 28 yards. Aidan Mizell had two receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois won 24-13 over Nebraska on Nov. 6. Houser led Illinois with 292 yards on 22-of-36 passing (61.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Laughery had 55 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for 37 yards. Dixon had eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

UCLA plays at Michigan on Nov. 21. Illinois hosts No. 16 Iowa on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press