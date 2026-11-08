Texas State meets Fresno State in Pac-12 play

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Fresno State (5-4) at Texas State (5-4), Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Texas State by 7.5. Against the spread: Texas State 5-4, Fresno State 6-3.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 517.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 251.2 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 265.8 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 38.6 points per game (11th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 406.9 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 292.2 yards per game (137th)

Rushing: 114.7 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (115th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 348.7 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 132.1 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (78th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 378.8 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 220.6 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 158.2 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (38th)

Texas State is 2nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 55.4% of the time.

Texas State ranks 105th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Fresno State’s 8th-ranked +9 margin.

Texas State ranks 54th in the FBS averaging 52.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Fresno State’s 1st-ranked 31.8 per-game average.

Texas State ranks 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.2% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone defense ranks 26th at 76.0%.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 2,147 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs, 68.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Torrance Burgess Jr., 1,118 yards on 157 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Chris Dawn Jr., 515 yards on 48 catches, 5 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 1,857 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 422 yards on 87 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 626 yards on 45 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas State won 42-21 over Oregon State on Nov. 7. Jackson led Texas State with 214 yards on 16-of-20 passing (80.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 87 yards and one rushing touchdown. Burgess carried the ball 28 times for 196 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Zechariah Sample had three receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Fresno State fell 17-10 to Utah State on Nov. 7. Mandal threw for 262 yards on 22-of-39 attempts (56.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Donelson carried the ball six times for 15 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Freeman had eight receptions for 114 yards.

Next game

Texas State hosts Washington State on Nov. 21. Fresno State hosts Colorado State on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press