Platteeuw’s 12 help Davidson beat Bradley 62-45

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ian Platteeuw had 12 points and 14 rebounds in Davidson’s 62-45 win over Bradley on Tuesday.

Platteeuw also contributed three blocks for the Wildcats (3-0). Nick Janowski scored 12 points while going 5 of 15, and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Scovens had 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Trevon Payton led the Braves (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and three steals.

Davidson took the lead for good with 12:15 left in the first half. The score was 30-20 at halftime, with Platteeuw racking up eight points. Davidson pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 13 points. They outscored Bradley by seven points in the final half, as Scovens led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Up next

Davidson plays Saturday against Howard at home, and Bradley plays Coppin State on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.