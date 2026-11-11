Winston leads Pacific against Long Beach State after 20-point game

Pacific Tigers (2-0) at Long Beach State Beach (0-2)

Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Long Beach State after Jaden Winston scored 20 points in Pacific’s 63-52 victory over the Bradley Braves.

Long Beach State went 10-22 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Beach averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 7.0 bench points last season.

Pacific finished 18-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press