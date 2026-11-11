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Sacred Heart hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Robinson’s 21-point outing

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By AP News

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Cent. Conn. St. after Jaylen Robinson scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 81-76 overtime win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Sacred Heart went 8-5 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Pioneers averaged 75.2 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.9% from deep last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 18-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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