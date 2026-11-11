Bethune-Cookman visits San Diego State after Gladden’s 20-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0)

San Diego; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Aztecs -18.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Bethune-Cookman after Chance Gladden scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 77-66 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

San Diego State went 22-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Aztecs averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Bethune-Cookman finished 17-15 overall last season while going 7-11 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 7.0 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press