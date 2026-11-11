Mississippi Valley State faces Oregon following Abrams’ 20-point performance

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Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on Oregon after Avian Abrams scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 77-64 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Oregon finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Ducks averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 1-18 on the road and 3-30 overall a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 7.2 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press