No. 9 LSU routs McNeese 100-43 for its third straight blowout win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 17 points, ZaKiya Johnson scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half, and No. 9 LSU posted its third straight blowout victory to start the season, 100-43 over McNeese on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (3-0) had six players in double figures. MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 13, Noa Morro 12, Lola Lampley 11 and Anna Minaeva 10.

LSU shot 56.5% (35 of 62) from the floor and made 34.8% (8 of 23) of its 3-point attempts. The Tigers outscored the Cowgirls in the paint, 42-4.

McNeese (2-2) was led by Valencia Fontenelle-Posson with 10 points. The Cowgirls made 9 of 44 3-point attempts (20.5%).

Back-to-back 3s from Morro and Lampley gave LSU an 86-37 lead with 6:39 to play and the Tigers held the Cowgirls without a field goal until Sumaiya Ibrahim’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play.

Morro made her first appearance of the season after missing the preseason and first two games of the season a with a stress fracture in her lower leg. She was 3-of-5 shooting — all from behind the arc — in 13 minutes.

Lampley had six of her eight points during a third quarter when LSU outscored McNeese, 27-11, for a 75-37 lead.

Morro scored nine points in seven minutes off the bench on a pair of 3-pointers from the wing and three free throws for a 48-26 halftime lead.

LSU scored the game’s first 11 points, with baskets from Johnson and Fulwiley who turned a steal into a three-point play through the first 5 1/2 minutes of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ lead reached 40-20 on Morro’s first 3-point basket and she had a stretch with six points that made it 48-23 with 56.9 seconds to go before halftime.

Up next

LSU: Hosts Denver on Friday.

McNeese: Hosts College of Biblical Studies on Friday.

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By WILLIAM WEATHERS

Associated Press