Chicago State visits Cal Baptist after Price’s 26-point game

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Chicago State Cougars (1-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (0-2)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Cal Baptist after Mike Price scored 26 points in Chicago State’s 82-67 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Cal Baptist went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 15-0 at home. The Lancers gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Chicago State went 2-19 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 11.7 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press