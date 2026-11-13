Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
56.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Freitag leads Oregon State against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Beavers -33.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Mississippi Valley State after Daniel Freitag scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 94-84 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Oregon State finished 17-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-30 overall with a 1-18 record on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 12.2 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.