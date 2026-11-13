Freitag leads Oregon State against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Beavers -33.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Mississippi Valley State after Daniel Freitag scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 94-84 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Oregon State finished 17-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-30 overall with a 1-18 record on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 12.2 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press