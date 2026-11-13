Lewis leads Tulane against Akron after 35-point performance

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Tulane Green Wave (2-1) at Akron Zips (2-0)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Akron after Krystian Lewis scored 35 points in Tulane’s 77-63 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels.

Akron went 15-0 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Zips averaged 87.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.0 last season.

Tulane finished 9-11 in AAC play and 6-4 on the road a season ago. The Green Wave averaged 12.8 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press