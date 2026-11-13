Portland hosts East Texas A&M following Dodd’s 25-point performance

East Texas A&M Lions (2-1) at Portland Pilots (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Pilots -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Portland after Alonzo Dodd scored 25 points in East Texas A&M’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Portland went 15-19 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Pilots averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

East Texas A&M finished 11-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 16.1 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press