Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Rebels -30.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Ole Miss after Doyel Cockrill III scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 71-68 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Ole Miss finished 7-9 at home last season while going 15-20 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 76.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Nicholls State went 13-11 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road a season ago. The Colonels averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 8.1 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press