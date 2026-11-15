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Colgate takes on Delaware on 3-game slide

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By AP News

Colgate Raiders (0-3) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-2)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate aims to end its three-game skid with a win against Delaware.

Delaware finished 10-21 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

Colgate went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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