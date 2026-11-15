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No. 9 UCLA takes on Long Beach State, looks for 4th straight victory

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By AP News

Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at UCLA Bruins (3-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 UCLA aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bruins take on Long Beach State.

UCLA finished 24-12 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bruins averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from deep.

Long Beach State finished 10-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Beach averaged 13.1 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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