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Eastern Illinois takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Welch’s 21-point showing

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By AP News

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3)

Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Gavin Welch scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois’ 102-44 victory against the Blackburn College Beavers.

Eastern Illinois finished 13-20 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Panthers averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.3% from behind the arc last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 6-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Mastodons gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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