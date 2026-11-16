Rice (1-9) at Temple (2-8), Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Temple by 3. Against the spread: Temple 5-5, Rice 4-6.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 341.3 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 167.1 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 174.2 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (100th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 417.8 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 206.6 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (107th)

Rice Offense

Overall: 352.7 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 87.1 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 265.6 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (117th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 390.6 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 215.3 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 32.6 points per game (127th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Temple ranks 128th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 45.7% of third downs. Rice ranks 123rd, conceding on 44.9% of third downs.

Rice ranks 125th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Temple is 2nd in the FBS averaging 30.7 penalty yards per game.

Temple is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:23, compared to Rice’s 68th-ranked average of 30:12.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Ajani Sheppard, 1,330 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Keveun Mason, 653 yards on 116 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Colin Chase, 395 yards on 26 catches, 2 TDs

Rice

Passing: Jacurri Brown, 478 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 48.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 690 yards on 126 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Clark, 257 yards on 20 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Temple lost 36-10 to UAB on Nov. 14. Sheppard led Temple with 85 yards on 11-of-30 passing (36.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards. Mason carried the ball eight times for 65 yards, adding one reception for one yard. Jayce Freeman put up 31 yards on three catches.

Rice was beaten by Tulane 20-17 on Nov. 14. Gael Ochoa threw for 32 yards on 5-of-13 attempts (38.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards. D’Andre Hardeman Jr. had 66 rushing yards on 16 carries. Max Mosey had three receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Temple plays at No. 24 Memphis on Nov. 27. Rice hosts Army on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press