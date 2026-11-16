Stanford (5-5) at Cal (3-7), Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Stanford by 2.5. Against the spread: Stanford 4-6, Cal 2-8.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 366.4 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 245.2 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 121.2 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (106th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 448.8 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 256.3 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 192.5 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (134th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 342.4 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 263.7 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 78.7 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (120th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 395.6 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 209.4 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 186.2 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (123rd)

Stanford ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.7% of the time.

Cal ranks 133rd in the FBS averaging 79.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Stanford’s 70th-ranked 54.8 per-game average.

Stanford is 137th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.7% of trips. Cal’s red zone offense ranks 83rd, scoring on 83.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 2,406 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 900 yards on 183 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 509 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,892 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 404 yards on 95 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 597 yards on 65 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Stanford won 40-22 over Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. Warren led Stanford with 203 yards on 16-of-31 passing (51.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ford had 149 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns, adding one reception for one yard. Benjamin Blackburn recorded 63 yards on three catches.

Cal fell 36-7 to Virginia on Nov. 14. Sagapolutele led Cal with 141 yards on 16-of-30 passing (53.3%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Mohammed carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Mark Hamper recorded 66 yards on six catches.

Next game

Stanford hosts SMU on Nov. 28. Cal hosts Pittsburgh on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press